No snow days for ranch kids

REEDER, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a week of snow days for most kids across the state.

Bismarck Public Schools students are doing virtual learning Thursday, but many other districts have called off classes for another day.

For many kids, that means sleeping in, lots of video games and movies. For kids who live on farms and ranches, there are no snow days.

Just ask the Stadheim kids. They live south of Reeder, on the North Dakota South Dakota state line. And while they haven’t had to go to school this week, they’ve been doing some hands-on learning.

Lambing season is wrapping up at the Stadheim ranch.

“We just have a few lambs left,” said 12-year-old Stone Stadheim.

At the same time, calving is just getting started.

“We’ve just had one calf so far,” Stone said.

Of course, none of that stops because of a blizzard. In fact, the weather means there’s even more work to be done.

“We had a to a lot of shoveling because the snow drifted under the doors the barn. We had to shovel the drifts because we couldn’t open the doors to let the sheep out,” said 14-year-old Kinley Stadheim.

The blizzard has meant no school for the Stadheim kids since Monday. That means a few extra sets of hands around the ranch, something their parents don’t take for granted.

“We couldn’t do what we do without them. We are blessed to have them,” said their mom, Carrie Stadheim.

It is work these kids say they’re happy to do.

“I definitely enjoy it,” said Kinley.

“I like the feeding,” said 10-year-old Raiin Stadheim.

“I like seeing the animals mostly,” added Stone.

It is hard work their parents hope will instill a good work ethic in their kids.

“We tell them they’ll thank us someday,” said Carrie.

For now, she will treasure these moments and the extra family time, courtesy of Mother Nature.

Kinley’s twin sister is spending the week at their grandparents’ ranch. They’re in the middle of calving and needed some extra help.

And of course, calving season means getting up in the middle of the night to check cows. The Stadheim kids say their dad handles that so they can get some sleep.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.