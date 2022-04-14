Advertisement

Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.(freestocks.org from Pexels via canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix wants to keep its customers happy with the selections they are making.

The streaming service recently introduced a new recommendation tool - a double thumbs-up button.

Netflix already has thumbs up and thumbs down buttons for viewers to give feedback on what they like and dislike, but the company said it wanted to add another option.

The double thumbs-up tool is a way for viewers to let Netflix know which shows and movies they really like and enjoy.

Representatives with Netflix said it could recommend similar content thanks to the new tool, which ultimately helps customers stick around longer and feel satisfied with their subscription.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 Closed
I-94 closed from Glendive, MT to Jamestown
SNOW EMERGENCY
Bismarck declares snow emergency
Winter storm impact on power outages
Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather
Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
Road closures as of 5:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Many ND highways and interstates close due to winter weather

Latest News

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Bismarck Rural Fire responds amid the blizzard
How rural emergency responders prepared for the blizzard