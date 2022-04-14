Morse Code of Weather: science behind the blizzard and how it compares to other April storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Let’s dive into some of the fascinating meteorology behind this historic springtime blizzard and rank it with all of North Dakota’s past April snowstorms.

Since the atmosphere is tens of thousands of feet thick and composed of many layers, meteorologists often assess the atmosphere from the top down to demonstrate how a system is forming and strengthening. So let’s start with the upper levels of the atmosphere around 30,000 to 35,000 feet up from the ground, where airplanes usually fly. This is usually where the jet stream is found, which plays a major role in driving our weather patterns.

On Monday, there was a huge dip in the jet stream over the western United States, as shown in the map below. This is called a trough, and on the east sides of these troughs storms usually like to form. Since this was a very large dip in the jet stream, a lot of energy was focused on the east side of the trough and this is a region that’s favorable for upward motion, leading to the development of low pressure systems.

Additionally, the regions of faster moving air in the jet stream that are shown below (the yellow and orange colors) are called jet streaks. Certain regions of these jet streaks (both in front of them and behind them) can allow for stronger upward motion and favorable development of strong storm systems. This was the case over the Northern Plains/Upper Midwest on Tuesday allowing for the development and strengthening of our Colorado Low.

Tuesday's jet stream (KFYR)

Now going down in the atmosphere a little bit to around 20,000 feet above the ground, we see what’s called a “closed low.” This means an area of low pressure in this level of the atmosphere is closed off (notice the closed circle where the low is placed) and separated from the mean west to east flow across the country. This usually leads to the system stalling out over the region because the steering winds in the atmosphere can’t push it along to the east as quickly as they usually would, and this is certainly the case with our area of low pressure leading to a very prolonged blizzard.

Upper-level pattern on Wednesday (KFYR)

The “closed low” about 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere translates down to the surface as well, as our area of low pressure over eastern North Dakota has really stalled out over the past 24 hours (and it even retrograded a bit to the west at one point). This has led to the strong winds we’ve seen and wrap-around snow lingering through Thursday. You’ll also notice below that this system is now “occluded.” The purple line is an occluded front. This means that the system is very mature and late in its “life cycle” as it’s become strong and stalled out with another area of low pressure developing over the Great Lakes, trying to drag the system as a whole off to the east.

Radar and isobars (lines of equal pressure) at 4 p.m. Wednesday (KFYR)

Since the atmosphere is now blocked up with our stalled area of low pressure over North Dakota, an area of high pressure has already developed over western Montana. This has just tightened our pressure gradient over the First Warn Viewing Area even more. Notice in the image below how tightly packed the isobars (lines of equal pressure) are, leading to very strong northerly winds (we’ve seen gusts of 50-60 mph in some places).

Radar and isobars (lines of equal pressure) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (KFYR)

One other interesting component of our historic blizzard is how intense the snowfall rates have been at times. One time in particular that stands out is when this system was just moving into our area on Tuesday. A very heavy band of snow with 2-3″ per hour snowfall rates moved from south to north across the state. This is referred to as a mesoscale snow band. The term mesoscale refers to smaller-scale weather phenomena, while synoptic scale in meteorology means large-scale phenomena (such as entire storm systems).

Strong lift (or upward motion) in the atmosphere led to this mesoscale snow band, driven by a term called “frontogenesis.” Frontogenesis is the generation or intensification of a front. It occurs when warm air converges onto colder air, and the temperature gradient amplifies. In our case on Tuesday, warm air was being advected into the region from the south leading to this strong area of convergence and therefore lift, which created more clouds and snowflakes and, as a result, intense snowfall rates.

Skytracker Radar during the morning on Tuesday when a heavy band of snow was lifting north (KFYR)

Finally, how does this April 2022 blizzard compare to those in the past? We’ve certainly had some large and historical snowstorms in the month of April before, as shown on this list below. Bismarck is used for the list below since snowfall records go back the furthest here, dating back to 1875. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Bismarck’s snow total from this blizzard is officially 17.5″ at the airport, placing it in a tie for second with the April 1997 blizzard which happened 25 years ago, as we looked back at last week. But this April 2022 blizzard will certainly be one that we remember for a long time to come.

Past April Snowstorms in Bismarck (KFYR)

