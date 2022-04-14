Minot State air-supported dome damaged in storm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State University’s air-supported dome has been damaged by the winter storm affecting North Dakota, the school’s athletic department said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that this has happened, however not much we could have done to stop this eventuality,” said Director of Athletics Andy Carter.

The air-supported dome, known as “The Bubble,” is currently hosting MSU’s spring football practices and softball games.

The athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon that the softball team’s games scheduled at “The Bubble” this weekend were canceled due to the weather.

The damage will be assessed after the storm clears, a spokesperson said

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.