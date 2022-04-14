Advertisement

Minot Chamber EDC picks new president/CEO

Brekka Kramer hired as new president/CEO of the Minot Area Chamber Economic Development...
Brekka Kramer hired as new president/CEO of the Minot Area Chamber Economic Development Corporation(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Chamber Economic Development Corporation has hired a new president/CEO, the Board of Directors said in a release Wednesday.

Brekka Kramer will take the reins from John MacMartin, who announced his retirement in December after more than 30 years in the position.

She is currently the Vice President and Minot General Manager of Odney, a Bismarck-based advertising agency.

In addition to her duties at Odney, Kramer serves on Governor Burgum’s North Dakota Military Commission.

She also represents Minot as a Civic Leader for the Air Force Global Strike Command.

Kramer will begin her duties with the EDC on May 16.

