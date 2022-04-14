How rural emergency responders prepared for the blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Large amounts of snow not only affect residents, but first responders like firefighters and paramedics... and even more in rural areas.

When the fire alarm goes off and an emergency is underway, Bismarck rural firefighters respond quickly.

“It’s kind of been normal operations for us. We haven’t seen an increase or a decrease. But it all depends,” said Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer.

What is a little unusual for emergency responders is the historic blizzard. That’s why they operate with a plow and an ambulance stationed at the department.

“We prepared by preparing the ambulances with tire chains and extra ice melt in the ambulance. We also strategically placed ambulances around Bismarck and rural Bismarck and Mandan for the fire stations to respond appropriately to help the communities with blizzard conditions,” said Brylie Johnson, a paramedic with Metro Area Ambulance.

Fire Chief Theurer says they’ve also outfitted their brush trucks with winter gear, but the snowplows are the key in a storm like this.

“Those plow operators kind of lead the pack and the fire trucks and ambulances kind of fall in behind,” said Chief Theurer.

On a call, time is of the essence.

“I’ve only done one [call] this morning. It was about a three-hour ordeal way out in the county,” said Johnson.

They say the best thing people can do in the blizzard is stay off the roads if they can and plan ahead in case of emergencies.

“We do the absolute best job that we can, just like we always do responding to emergencies. There is going to be a delayed response time in an emergency in a blizzard like this or any blizzard we have had in the past,” said Chief Theurer.

In this blizzard, Bismarck Rural Fire doubled its crews and has responders stationed at the department throughout the night.

Fire Chief Theurer says after this storm, the department will begin preparing brush trucks for some drastically different weather: wildfires.

