Home inspectors on drifts on top of houses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lots of snow and high winds means big drifts, which can cause snow to pile up on people’s roofs.

That might cause some concern for homeowners who are wary of the weight of the snow on their homes. Home inspectors say, based on the precipitation received so far this year and the timing of the storm, there likely isn’t much to worry about.

“This time of year, I wouldn’t be concerned about getting up there and shoveling it, because it’s springtime and it’ll melt fast. But snow typically will blow into the attics through the vents on the roof. So, there might be people with snow in their attics, and then when it melts, they’re going to see water stains on the sheet rock in their house,” said Del Vetter, owner and operator of A1 Home Inspections.

Another concern is sewer vents on top of houses: if they get blocked by snow, they can cause unpleasant odors in the home. However, Del Vetter expects any snow that might block vents will melt soon as well.

