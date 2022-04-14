Advertisement

Death investigation in Minot

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police said they’re investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near the Post Office Thursday morning.

Police said they responded around 7:30 a.m. to a report of woman laying down in the snow.

The victim has been identified as a 73-year-old Minot resident.

Police said no foul play is suspected. They said the investigation is ongoing, and the victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

