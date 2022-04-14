Death investigation in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police said they’re investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near the Post Office Thursday morning.

Police said they responded around 7:30 a.m. to a report of woman laying down in the snow.

The victim has been identified as a 73-year-old Minot resident.

Police said no foul play is suspected. They said the investigation is ongoing, and the victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.