Dacotah Speedway opening day delayed

Dacotah Speedway
Dacotah Speedway(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The green flag for Dacotah Speedway will fly one week later than the original schedule.

Opening night for the racetrack in Mandan will now take place on Friday, April-29th.

Some of the highlights at the track this summer include John Schneider’s visit on June-10th and in July, the Dakota Classic Modified Tour and the Governors Cup takes place at Dacotah Speedway.

