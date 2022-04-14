Bismarck teens combat cabin fever
Published: Apr. 14, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Vatnstahl brothers might be suffering from a case of cabin fever.
They made a video outside their south Bismarck home on Wednesday sitting in swim trunks and lawn chairs.
They posted it online and say they’ve had a lot of responses.
“A couple of our family members thought we were crazy,” said Bryce Vatnstahl.
“I don’t think it’s crazy at all. I thought it was really funny,” added his older brother, Bennett.
The boys say it wasn’t actually that cold.
