Bismarck teens combat cabin fever

Bismarck teens brave the cold to get out of the house.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Vatnstahl brothers might be suffering from a case of cabin fever.

They made a video outside their south Bismarck home on Wednesday sitting in swim trunks and lawn chairs.

They posted it online and say they’ve had a lot of responses.

“A couple of our family members thought we were crazy,” said Bryce Vatnstahl.

“I don’t think it’s crazy at all. I thought it was really funny,” added his older brother, Bennett.

The boys say it wasn’t actually that cold.

