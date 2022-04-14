Advertisement

Bismarck snow removal progress map

By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trouble viewing? Click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
I-94 Closed
I-94 closed from Glendive, MT to Jamestown
Road closures as of 5:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Many ND highways and interstates close due to winter weather
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard
SNOW EMERGENCY
Bismarck declares snow emergency

Latest News

Past April Snowstorms in Bismarck
Morse Code of Weather: science behind the blizzard and how it compares to other April storms
April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
weather 4/13/22
Evening Weather 4/13/22
morse code of weather
Morse Code of Weather: science behind the blizzard and how it compares to other April storms