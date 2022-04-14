Bismarck Roads and Streets Division snow emergency operations update

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to the 12-plus inches of heavy wet snow, residential street snow plowing is taking three times longer than normal. In order to reopen the city streets as quickly as possible, Roads and Street crews will begin by making two plow passes down the center of the road to allow for vehicles to pass in opposing lanes.

A front-end loader will follow pushing an opening in the heavy snow ridge in front of homes to help residents exit from their driveways.

“This will be the fastest way to open all the city streets,” said Jeff Heintz, Public Works Services Director.

Once the entire city has been opened, Roads and Streets crews will return to residential areas and push the snow over towards the curb to open up the parking lanes.

Public Works asks residents to wait for the front-end loader to make an opening for their driveway before they try shoveling the heavy snow ridge. We realize that there will be additional shoveling or snow blowing in the street to reach the driveway opening, but it should be less strenuous than shoveling the snowbank left by the centerline plow.

If you haven’t removed your vehicle from the street, Public Works says now is the time to do so or it will be extremely difficult to dig out of the snowbank created by the plows. They ask citizens for their cooperation and patience during this significant snow event.

For more information visit www.bismarcknd.gov. For snow removal information visit: https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal

