Advertisement

Bismarck churches cancel Maundy Thursday services, go online

Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Holy Week might look a little different for Christians in North Dakota this year.

Today is Maundy Thursday for some churches, which is the first day of Holy Week and the day commemorating the Last Supper. But with many streets still drifted over, congregations in Bismarck are coming up with alternative ways to worship.

“With the weather and just the road conditions, and the fact that the church is not plowed out yet, we decided to move to just online,” said Rev. Sylvia Bull, associate pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

Other churches are cancelling Maundy Thursday worship altogether. Churches in Bismarck are monitoring the weather to see if in-person worship is possible for Good Friday tomorrow and Easter on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
I-94 Closed
I-94 closed from Glendive, MT to Jamestown
Road closures as of 5:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Many ND highways and interstates close due to winter weather
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard
SNOW EMERGENCY
Bismarck declares snow emergency

Latest News

Snowdrifts
Home inspectors on drifts on top of houses
Dacotah Speedway
Dacotah Speedway opening day delayed
Snowy golf course
Tee times on hold for a few weeks
Minot's Roosevelt Park Zoo during blizzard
Roosevelt Park Zoo staff works to protect animals, clear snow