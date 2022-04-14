Bismarck churches cancel Maundy Thursday services, go online

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Holy Week might look a little different for Christians in North Dakota this year.

Today is Maundy Thursday for some churches, which is the first day of Holy Week and the day commemorating the Last Supper. But with many streets still drifted over, congregations in Bismarck are coming up with alternative ways to worship.

“With the weather and just the road conditions, and the fact that the church is not plowed out yet, we decided to move to just online,” said Rev. Sylvia Bull, associate pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

Other churches are cancelling Maundy Thursday worship altogether. Churches in Bismarck are monitoring the weather to see if in-person worship is possible for Good Friday tomorrow and Easter on Sunday.

