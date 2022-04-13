Working through the blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many people spent the day at home across the state on Wednesday, there are still some people who have to work.

Back and forth, back and forth. That’s just about all Wyatt Welk is doing today.

“I’m going to the same places over and over and over, just trying to keep clean. You kind of laugh at yourself, you’re going to these same places four times a day because it’s snowing so hard lately,” said Welk, of Bismarck.

Wyatt works for Outdoor Services Inc., and he says he’d much rather be here than be stuck inside.

“I kinda like it, you’re kind of on your own, you’re in your own workspace. You’re moving along and keeping the streets clean,” he said.

As snow continues to fall, many roads remain difficult to navigate, so people in Bismarck had to get creative to get to work.

“Getting here is a little bit tough, we do have staff members that are actually staying in the hotel itself. But myself and a couple of other front desk people actually walked to work today,” said Heather Brammell, who works at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck.

Hotel workers have proven to be essential as interstate and highway travel remains shut down in much of the state.

Another person Your News Leader spoke to could’ve worked from home but instead snowshoed seven blocks to work because he thought it’d be fun.

