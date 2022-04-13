Advertisement

Working through the blizzard

Cleaning up from the blizzard
Cleaning up from the blizzard(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many people spent the day at home across the state on Wednesday, there are still some people who have to work.

Back and forth, back and forth. That’s just about all Wyatt Welk is doing today.

“I’m going to the same places over and over and over, just trying to keep clean. You kind of laugh at yourself, you’re going to these same places four times a day because it’s snowing so hard lately,” said Welk, of Bismarck.

Wyatt works for Outdoor Services Inc., and he says he’d much rather be here than be stuck inside.

“I kinda like it, you’re kind of on your own, you’re in your own workspace. You’re moving along and keeping the streets clean,” he said.

As snow continues to fall, many roads remain difficult to navigate, so people in Bismarck had to get creative to get to work.

“Getting here is a little bit tough, we do have staff members that are actually staying in the hotel itself. But myself and a couple of other front desk people actually walked to work today,” said Heather Brammell, who works at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck.

Hotel workers have proven to be essential as interstate and highway travel remains shut down in much of the state.

Another person Your News Leader spoke to could’ve worked from home but instead snowshoed seven blocks to work because he thought it’d be fun.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 Closed
I-94 closed from Glendive, MT to Jamestown
SNOW EMERGENCY
Bismarck declares snow emergency
Winter storm impact on power outages
Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather
Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
Road closures as of 5:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Many ND highways and interstates close due to winter weather

Latest News

Residential snow blow strategy
Bismarck roads and streets division snow emergency operations update
Cars buried in snow in Bismarck
Snow cleanup begins in ‘blizz-marck’
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard
Flying J Truck Stop in Mandan during the blizzard
Truckers hopeful to hit the road