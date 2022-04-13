Truckers hopeful to hit the road

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Flying J Truck Stop in Mandan has turned into a temporary truck park. Dozens of truckers pulled in sometime over the last 24 hours for a safe place to park and wait out the storm.

“I don’t think they understand that we’re in the middle of a three-day storm so, they are kind of expecting to leave today and we have to just keep telling them that the interstate is going to be closed. They understand that they are in North Dakota, but they think that it’s just going to move right on through,” said Kat Kahl, assistant manager at the Flying J Truck Stop in Mandan.

The storm should pass through by the end of the week, but Kahl says their most immediate concern is the trucks running out of fuel while they are parked. If they are low on fuel and get stuck in the parking lot trying to fill up, that could become an issue.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.