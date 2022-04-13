Advertisement

Truckers hopeful to hit the road

Flying J Truck Stop in Mandan during the blizzard
Flying J Truck Stop in Mandan during the blizzard(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Flying J Truck Stop in Mandan has turned into a temporary truck park. Dozens of truckers pulled in sometime over the last 24 hours for a safe place to park and wait out the storm.

“I don’t think they understand that we’re in the middle of a three-day storm so, they are kind of expecting to leave today and we have to just keep telling them that the interstate is going to be closed. They understand that they are in North Dakota, but they think that it’s just going to move right on through,” said Kat Kahl, assistant manager at the Flying J Truck Stop in Mandan.

The storm should pass through by the end of the week, but Kahl says their most immediate concern is the trucks running out of fuel while they are parked. If they are low on fuel and get stuck in the parking lot trying to fill up, that could become an issue.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 Closed
I-94 closed from Glendive, MT to Jamestown
SNOW EMERGENCY
Bismarck declares snow emergency
Winter storm impact on power outages
Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather
Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
Road closures as of 5:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Many ND highways and interstates close due to winter weather

Latest News

Residential snow blow strategy
Bismarck roads and streets division snow emergency operations update
Cars buried in snow in Bismarck
Snow cleanup begins in ‘blizz-marck’
Cleaning up from the blizzard
Working through the blizzard
Cattle in the blizzard in Rhame
ND rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard