Snowplows on the move in Williston

By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - As a severe winter storm arrives in Williston, public works crews began work this morning to keep the roadways clear.

Snowplows took off at 4am Wednesday, moving snow that has been falling since Tuesday afternoon. Officials say they will start with roads near the hospital and fire station, and then move on to other emergency streets.

“We’ll get all those emergency routes opened up first, and then through streets. What that does is give emergency services within four blocks of any said street,” said Kenny Bergstrom, Williston Public Works Director.

There are 30 avenues and 25 streets in the city that are considered emergency through streets. Crews will be working in 12-hour shifts to maintain the roads.

