A snow day with a towing company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many people stayed home due to work and school being canceled, Ace’s 24-hour Towing was still on duty.

Mark Adolf with Ace’s Towing had packed away his coveralls and was preparing to shift his work to more spring and summer activity. But this week’s blizzard put him back in winter-like action.

”Ah, I’m on my sixth call,” said Adolf, manager at Ace’s Towing.

”Is that more or less than you were expecting?“

”Less, a lot less,” he added.

He attributes the lack of action in the morning to the early warnings about the severity of the storm and that school was canceled well in advance. This took drivers off the roads for early commutes. But by late afternoon it was a different story. Ace’s Towing received about 60 calls by 3:30 p.m. And, Adolf doesn’t expect it to slow down any time soon.

“I think it will probably pick up tomorrow... then more people will be out, I think. They had enough notice to stay home today. You can just tell there’s nobody really driving around today,” added Adolf.

With the storm lingering for a few more days, his advice echoes that of many other agencies: stay home if you don’t need to be out, and if you do drive slow.

If you find yourself in the ditch, give them a call at 701-258-0451. They are available 24 hours a day.

