Advertisement

A snow day with a towing company

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many people stayed home due to work and school being canceled, Ace’s 24-hour Towing was still on duty.

Mark Adolf with Ace’s Towing had packed away his coveralls and was preparing to shift his work to more spring and summer activity. But this week’s blizzard put him back in winter-like action.

”Ah, I’m on my sixth call,” said Adolf, manager at Ace’s Towing.

”Is that more or less than you were expecting?“

”Less, a lot less,” he added.

He attributes the lack of action in the morning to the early warnings about the severity of the storm and that school was canceled well in advance. This took drivers off the roads for early commutes. But by late afternoon it was a different story. Ace’s Towing received about 60 calls by 3:30 p.m. And, Adolf doesn’t expect it to slow down any time soon.

“I think it will probably pick up tomorrow... then more people will be out, I think. They had enough notice to stay home today. You can just tell there’s nobody really driving around today,” added Adolf.

With the storm lingering for a few more days, his advice echoes that of many other agencies: stay home if you don’t need to be out, and if you do drive slow.

If you find yourself in the ditch, give them a call at 701-258-0451. They are available 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
I-94 closed from Billings to Jamestown
I-94 closed from Billings, MT to Jamestown

Latest News

Clearing snow around fire hydrants
‘Adopt a hydrant’ in case of an emergency
North Dakota veterans in Washington D.C.
North Dakota veterans remember those lost in Vietnam, other wars
veterans visit memorials
North Dakota veterans remember those lost in Vietnam, other wars
ranchers prepare for storm
Ranchers prepare for storm, welcome moisture
spring storm stops traffic
Spring snowstorm shuts down Dickinson roads