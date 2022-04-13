Ranchers try to keep up with rising feed prices amid spring blizzard

CARRINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – It has been a tough few years for cattle producers across North Dakota, and now with the obstacles that come with a spring blizzard this size, some would say they can’t catch a break.

Carrington cattle feeder Korby Kost said it has been a very long winter.

Feeding costs have been extremely high and keeping cows fat is challenging when temperatures drop. With this spring blizzard, Kost will have to ramp up feeding again to keep cows’ weight up.

“We got a lot of fat cattle going out here in two weeks so they’re eating $7.50 corn and they’re not putting any weight on. I mean it costs you $1.50 to put a pound on and sell that fat for $1.38. Simple math, it doesn’t work,” said Korby Kost, a cattle feeder in Carrington.

Kost said the last few years have taken a lot out of cattle ranchers and is afraid that many aren’t wanting to stay in the industry much longer.

The one good thing to come out of the storm is the melted runoff water for ponds for cattle.

