Advertisement

Portions of I-29, I-94, US 2, US 52 and Highway 20 closed due to winter weather

Road closures as of 8:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday
Road closures as of 8:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed US Highway 52 from Jamestown to Carrington until further notice due to blowing snow and near-zero visibility. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

Additionally, Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border, US Highway 2 from Devils Lake to Grand Forks, and ND Highway 20 from Fort Totten to Devils Lake are closed until further notice due to snow accumulations, drifting snow, and near-zero visibility.

Due to the rapidly changing road conditions and extreme winter weather, additional road closures are expected.

Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Related Content: I-94 closed from Billings, MT to Jamestown

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
I-94 closed from Billings to Jamestown
I-94 closed from Billings, MT to Jamestown

Latest News

sports 4/12
6PM Sportscast 4/12/22
hardware store prep
Rush on North Dakota hardware stores
impacts on planting season
Minot-area farmers talk about crop impacts amid spring blizzard
Fireflour remains open in the blizzard
Fireflour Pizza remains open despite blizzard