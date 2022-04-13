Portions of I-29, I-94, US 2, US 52 and Highway 20 closed due to winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed US Highway 52 from Jamestown to Carrington until further notice due to blowing snow and near-zero visibility. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

Additionally, Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border, US Highway 2 from Devils Lake to Grand Forks, and ND Highway 20 from Fort Totten to Devils Lake are closed until further notice due to snow accumulations, drifting snow, and near-zero visibility.

Due to the rapidly changing road conditions and extreme winter weather, additional road closures are expected.

Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

