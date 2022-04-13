North Dakota veterans remember those lost in Vietnam, other wars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Western North Dakota Honor Flight wrapped up Monday with 93 North Dakotan veterans traveling around Washington DC — many for the first time.

The trip brought up memories of those lost in combat.

“18th line down. Donald G. Vollmer 18-years-old helicopter crew chief. Vietnam. Moving. Very moving,” said James Vollmer, United States Army, Bismarck, as he looked up at the wall.

The names of loved ones are found along the walls of the Vietnam memorial.

“Lawrence. That was my major,” said Willie Schmidt, United States Army, Velva.

Veterans make markings of those they knew. Many remarked that those lost were just kids.

“Ken Scaife. January 3, 1973. 18 years old,” said another veteran.

The 58,318 names on the Vietnam Wall are not forgotten. The volunteers and medical staff that traveled with the veterans offered support.

They also saw the Korean War memorial and the World War II memorial. They’re glad they were able to make the trip.

“It’s kind of an honor, you know,” said Clifford Rossow, United States Army, Flasher.

A highlight for many was the community support from North Dakota.

“The people standing in line waiting for you to get off the airplane cheering and clapping... I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s heartfelt,” said Vollmer.

The Western ND Honor Flight hopes to bring more North Dakota veterans to Washington DC in the future.

Each trip costs more than $160,000. The funds come from business and private donations.

