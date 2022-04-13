North Dakota State Trooper takes the drive of a lifetime to deliver blood

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What do you do in times like these when there is an emergency, and someone’s life is at stake? One Minot trooper with the North Dakota State Patrol can share his story.

Trooper Dan Johnson got a call Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. that St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau needed blood from Trinity Hospital in Minot, and that is just what he did.

Johnson picked up blood from Trinity and was escorted up to Bottineau by two North Dakota Department of Transportation snowplows.

The visibility was so poor, Johnson said he could barely see the plows in front of him.

It took more than four hours, but Johnson was able to safely get the blood to the hospital.

He said it was drive of a lifetime.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s why I put the uniform on every day and come to work. It’s definitely a fulfilling experience to be a part of this morning,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Johnson.

Trooper Johson made it safely back to Minot later in the afternoon.

He wants everyone to know that if it was difficult for a trained highway patrol trooper to drive in these conditions, everyone should stay off the roads.

