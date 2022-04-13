Advertisement

No mail delivery in Bismarck-Mandan Wednesday

(KSFY)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” is the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service, but it didn’t apply in Bismarck-Mandan on Wednesday.

The U.S. Post Offices in Bismarck and Mandan aren’t open Wednesday. According to people that work in those locations, many of the workers were snowed in this morning or couldn’t travel the roads to deliver packages.

Multiple workers told Your News Leader that this is the first time they can remember their offices being closed during a storm.

