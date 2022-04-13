As ND Highway Patrol troopers respond to stuck cars, accidents they urge residents to stay home in hazardous weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to hazardous, rapidly changing conditions on roads across North Dakota, residents have been urged to stay home, yet troopers are out in full force. They’re helping with stranded people, stuck cars, and accidents.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to 12 accidents as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers say luckily none of the accidents have been serious so far.

“There has been a decrease in the amount of traffic along the roadway. Which is good. I think there was enough advance notice of this storm and people have been prepared. But this is just the beginning of it,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers are ready if conditions get worse.

“We’ve been coordinating with the State Department of Emergency Services and other state departments to place snowmobiles and resources around the state in the areas we know that’s going to be affected in case we ever have to use them,” said Sgt. Kadrmas.

Troopers say the best thing to do is stay home.

“If for any reason you feel you have to leave your residence, make sure you inform family members, friends where you are going. That’s the last thing we want, is for someone to venture out and no one knows where they are at, and then after the storm blows over, we end up finding them,” said Sgt. Kadrmas.

Road conditions have worsened to the point where the interstates are closed, and going around barricades is not only illegal, but if troopers are called to rescue motorists who ignore road closure gates, they could be subject to a $250 fine.

Troopers say they work with counties and the Department of Transportation to make sure emergency responders can get to anyone who needs assistance.

