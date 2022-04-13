Advertisement

Minot airport crews keep working through blizzard

Crews are still hard at work keeping the runway clear at Minot International Airport.
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot International Airport may be closed, but crews are still hard at work keeping the runway clear.

A handful of crew members are keeping an eye on conditions out on the runway, and working around the clock to keep things open. The overnight crew said they were relieved by the day crew, and the work goes on.

“We are monitoring it 24/7, we always do. Even though we have the airfield shut down currently. Just out of the safety of our passengers,” said Maria Romanick, Airport Operations.

Staff said they want to be ready for planes to go as soon as the airlines want to fly again.

