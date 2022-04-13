Mandan couple makes funny weather videos to cope with historic blizzard

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Our meteorologists have been working hard to keep us all informed during this historic blizzard.

They’ve put in a lot of hours in the First Warn Forecast Center, and they’ve also braved the elements and provided live reports from outside our station during our newscasts.

Their hard work has not gone unnoticed.

In fact, it inspired one Mandan couple to provide their own live weather reports and bring a little fun to their Facebook feeds.

Ronda Gustafson isn’t a meteorologist. She’s an administrative assistant for the Mandan Public Schools activity department. But during this blizzard, she decided to grab her hairbrush turned microphone, and try her hand at weather reporting.

Ronda posted a video of her weather report to her Facebook feed Tuesday evening.

“We were watching the weather reports, and we were saying, ‘Look at those poor weather people. They have to be outside,’” she recalled.

Ronda and her husband, James, have been home during this blizzard; part of that time without internet.

“We’re kind of weird, I’m not going to deny it, we’re weird, we just do strange things,” she laughed.

While the blizzard is far from over, Ronda’s career as a weather reporter may be.

Her husband posted a video to his Facebook page stating, “Ms. Gustafson has been suspended and will no longer be reporting on air.”

“I have been basically canned from my weather reporting,” she said. “But we’ll see where it goes. Maybe he’ll hire me back.”

It is, of course, all in good fun. Which is exactly what Ronda says everyone needs right now.

“We have to have fun. We don’t get these major storms very often, so let’s have fun while it’s here now,” she said.

