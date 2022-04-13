Advertisement

Man gets 2 years for multistate motorized golf cart thefts

Nathan Nelson mugshot
Nathan Nelson mugshot(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized cart thefts in North Dakota and several other states has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota, asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts starting in 2017.

Nelson, a former Minnesota resident living in Apollo Beach, Florida, was eventually arrested in June 2020 while he was caught trying to steal golf carts from a dealer in Donalsonville, Georgia.

Investigators say Nelson stole at least 63 golf carts in seven states, worth at least $283,500.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 Closed
I-94 closed from Glendive, MT to Jamestown
SNOW EMERGENCY
Bismarck declares snow emergency
Winter storm impact on power outages
Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather
Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
Road closures as of 5:45 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Many ND highways and interstates close due to winter weather

Latest News

April 2022 Blizzard SkySpy Photos
Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far
Bismarck Rural Fire responds amid the blizzard
How rural emergency responders prepared for the blizzard
MSU bubble damaged by blizzard
Minot State air-supported dome damaged in storm
Dickinson SkyWatch Camera at 7:52 p.m. MDT Wednesday
Snow removal efforts paused in Dickinson due to blizzard
Brekka Kramer hired as new president/CEO of the Minot Area Chamber Economic Development...
Minot Chamber EDC picks new president/CEO