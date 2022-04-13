How people in Bismarck are staying busy during the storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a no travel advisory across most of North Dakota and numerous roads closed, many people are wisely opting to stay home.

Some people are shoveling to get ahead of the snow.

”It’s a little windy, it’s a little cold. I don’t know, it’s not that bad if you have your earbuds in or something, just kinda jam out, take it a minute at a time, and have at it,” said Gus Lindgren of Bismarck.

But not everyone is taking the same approach.

”I’m definitely waiting ‘til tomorrow probably to shovel,” said Remmington Wanner of Bismarck.

This isn’t Mike Deisz’s first snowstorm.

”I grew up on a farm in North Dakota, and I don’t get too excited about blizzards. You just prepare for them, don’t do anything dumb,” said Mike Deisz of Bismarck.

While some are working from home...

”I made sure I brought all my project files with me last night, just in case. So, I just set up my home office for the day and I’m working from my laptop,” said Remmington Wanner of Bismarck.

Others are taking advantage of a day off from school.

”Just sleeping. It’s cold outside,” said Cole Eckroth.

Numerous school districts statewide have opted to pause school until the winter storm has passed.

Whether it’s shoveling, sleeping, watching Netflix, or working from home, people are finding ways to keep themselves busy.

