Flight cancelations at North Dakota airports

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Airports across North Dakota are being impacted for a second day by the heavy snow.

Every flight arrival into the Bismarck airport has been canceled, except for Delta flight 3669 from Minneapolis.

Every flight departure out of Bismarck has been canceled, except for United flight 6939 to Denver, which took off at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Every flight scheduled into and out of the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, Williston Basin International Airport and Minot International Airport has been canceled.

The Minot International Airport reports its Airfield and Terminal will remain completely closed for the day.

