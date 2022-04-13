Fireflour Pizza remains open despite blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the blizzard keeps business doors closed, one pizza place is keeping theirs open. Fireflour pizza is bucking the trend by continuing to serve pizzas throughout the wintry weather.

Employees and customers appreciate it.

”I’m glad to be here on a day like today. It’s fun to support Bismarck and especially all the people who have to go to work on a day like today,” said Simon Kwan, a Fireflour employee.

”We didn’t want to be stuck inside, so you know, we want to go have some fun and brave the weather,” said a customer at Fireflour Pizza.

“Every day is an adventure, so you’ve got to live it,” said another customer of the pizzeria.

Fireflour plans to stay open throughout Wednesday’s extreme weather conditions as well.

