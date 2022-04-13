Advertisement

Fireflour Pizza remains open despite blizzard

Fireflour remains open in the blizzard
Fireflour remains open in the blizzard(KFYR)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the blizzard keeps business doors closed, one pizza place is keeping theirs open. Fireflour pizza is bucking the trend by continuing to serve pizzas throughout the wintry weather.

Employees and customers appreciate it.

”I’m glad to be here on a day like today. It’s fun to support Bismarck and especially all the people who have to go to work on a day like today,” said Simon Kwan, a Fireflour employee.

”We didn’t want to be stuck inside, so you know, we want to go have some fun and brave the weather,” said a customer at Fireflour Pizza.

“Every day is an adventure, so you’ve got to live it,” said another customer of the pizzeria.

Fireflour plans to stay open throughout Wednesday’s extreme weather conditions as well.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
I-94 closed from Billings to Jamestown
I-94 closed from Billings, MT to Jamestown

Latest News

sports 4/12
6PM Sportscast 4/12/22
hardware store prep
Rush on North Dakota hardware stores
impacts on planting season
Minot-area farmers talk about crop impacts amid spring blizzard
Road closures as of 8:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday
Portions of I-29, I-94, US 2, US 52 and Highway 20 closed due to winter weather