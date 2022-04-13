Advertisement

Driver hurt after crash involving snow plow

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after Highway Patrol says he drove his vehicle into a snow plow. It happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Highway Patrol says the plow was northbound on I-29, about a mile north of Grand Forks coming from the Demers Exit, in a convoy clearing the highway during a blizzard. They say the snow plow was driving at approximately 30 mph when the plow was struck from behind by a Buick driven by 48-year-old Jeffrey Leiberg of Manvel.

Leiberg suffered moderate injuries and was cited for striking a snow plow while in commission of plowing the roads. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
I-94 closed from Billings to Jamestown
I-94 closed from Billings, MT to Jamestown

Latest News

sports 4/12
6PM Sportscast 4/12/22
hardware store prep
Rush on North Dakota hardware stores
impacts on planting season
Minot-area farmers talk about crop impacts amid spring blizzard
Fireflour remains open in the blizzard
Fireflour Pizza remains open despite blizzard
Road closures as of 8:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday
Portions of I-29, I-94, US 2, US 52 and Highway 20 closed due to winter weather