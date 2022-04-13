Driver hurt after crash involving snow plow

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after Highway Patrol says he drove his vehicle into a snow plow. It happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Highway Patrol says the plow was northbound on I-29, about a mile north of Grand Forks coming from the Demers Exit, in a convoy clearing the highway during a blizzard. They say the snow plow was driving at approximately 30 mph when the plow was struck from behind by a Buick driven by 48-year-old Jeffrey Leiberg of Manvel.

Leiberg suffered moderate injuries and was cited for striking a snow plow while in commission of plowing the roads. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.