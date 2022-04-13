City of Minot Police recommends no travel

MINOT, N.D. — The Minot Police Department issued a “no travel” recommendation Tuesday night, in a statement.

Police Chief John Klug asked residents in a statement to, “Stay home and only travel in Minot if it’s absolutely necessary.”

Klug added that the recommendation is in place not only to ensure the safety of drivers, but also to allow first responders to travel to emergencies.

“We want to make sure our emergency crews have the access they need, and keeping as many vehicles off the streets as possible will help first responders do their jobs more effectively and efficiently,” said Klug.

The recommendation remains in place until further notice.

