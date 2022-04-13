City of Dickinson declares snow emergency

Press Release:

Due to storm conditions, the City of Dickinson has declared a Snow Emergency. To aid in snow control efforts, the parking of vehicles along Snow Emergency Routes is prohibited.

Citizens are requested to remove their parked vehicles from Snow Emergency Routes as soon as possible. Snow Emergency Routes are shown on the “Snow Emergency Routes” map posted on the City of Dickinson website.

Vehicles parked on Snow Emergency Routes are subject to parking citations and towing without notice, at the owner’s expense.

To aid in the safe and efficient snow control effort, drivers are requested to provide a safe interval of at least 100 feet between their vehicle and snow control equipment. Drivers are also requested to not pass operating snow removal equipment.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.