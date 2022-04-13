Blizzard conditions, snow drifts throughout Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Weather conditions continue to worsen throughout northwest North Dakota.

Wednesday morning, officials announced the closing of Highways 2 and 85, and blowing snow continues to make travel difficult around the city. On Tuesday, Williams County officials activated their emergency operations center to monitor the storm and work with local personnel. They say plows have been busy trying to keep emergency routes open.

“They started at 4 a.m. this morning, but by 7 a.m. the snow had blown back in. A lot of the neighborhood streets, especially up in Harvest Hills are almost impassable,” said Mike Smith, Williams County emergency manager.

Smith added that people should travel unless it’s an emergency.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, there have been more than 20 calls for emergency services in Williston.

Officials expect to be staffing the operation center up to Thursday at the least.

Smith said the county plows are being pulled due to visibility. Officials will reassess conditions Thursday.

