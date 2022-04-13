Advertisement

‘Adopt a hydrant’ in case of an emergency

Clearing snow around fire hydrants
Clearing snow around fire hydrants(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck firefighters say you can help them out as the snow continues to fall. They’re asking you to help clear the more than 4,500 fire hydrants around Bismarck, keeping them accessible in case of emergency.

The “adopt a hydrant” program asks you to clear snow to the ground level for three to four feet around the hydrant with a clear path to the street.

