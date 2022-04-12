Williams County commissioners to run uncontested for open seats

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials have released the list of candidates on the ballot for the upcoming June and November elections.

Districts 1, 3, and 5 are up for election this year, and all three incumbents will run unopposed.

Beau Anderson is the commissioner for District 1, which represents the eastern part of Williams County. He currently serves as the vice-chair and has been on the board since 2018.

Cory Hanson is the commissioner for District 3, which represents the northern part of Williston. He currently serves as the chairman and has been on the board since 2018.

Barry Ramberg is the commissioner for District 5, which represents the northern and western parts of Williams County. He has been on the board since 2009.

County positions will be included on the June Primary Election and October General Election ballots, with elected officers serving 4-year terms.

Also running unopposed are Beth Innis for Auditor, Verlan Kvande for Sheriff, Jaakan Williams for States Attorney, and Patti Ogurchak for Treasurer/Recorder.

