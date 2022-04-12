Advertisement

Williams County commissioners to run uncontested for open seats

Williams County commissioners
Williams County commissioners(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials have released the list of candidates on the ballot for the upcoming June and November elections.

Districts 1, 3, and 5 are up for election this year, and all three incumbents will run unopposed.

Beau Anderson is the commissioner for District 1, which represents the eastern part of Williams County. He currently serves as the vice-chair and has been on the board since 2018.

Cory Hanson is the commissioner for District 3, which represents the northern part of Williston. He currently serves as the chairman and has been on the board since 2018.

Barry Ramberg is the commissioner for District 5, which represents the northern and western parts of Williams County. He has been on the board since 2009.

County positions will be included on the June Primary Election and October General Election ballots, with elected officers serving 4-year terms.

Also running unopposed are Beth Innis for Auditor, Verlan Kvande for Sheriff, Jaakan Williams for States Attorney, and Patti Ogurchak for Treasurer/Recorder.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton

Latest News

Winter storm causes closures at some CHI St. Alexius facilities
CHI St. Alexius closing some locations due to storm
Williston mayor candidates on ballot
Two candidates on the ballot for Williston Mayor
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
First calf at the Scofield ranch
Ranchers prepare for storm, welcome moisture