Two candidates on the ballot for Williston Mayor

Williston mayor candidates on ballot
Williston mayor candidates on ballot(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two candidates will be running for Mayor of the City of Williston.

Incumbent Mayor Howard Klug and Vincent Finsaas are the only candidates who met the required number of signatures to be on the June ballot.

The race for mayor is the only contested race in the city. Two candidates are running for the two open city commission seats: Tate Cymbaluk and James Bervig. Cymbaluk is currently a sitting commissioner seeking his 4th term, while Bervig will be looking to take Chris Brostuen’s seat.

Brostuen is not on the ballot.

Three candidates for Williston’s park board will run uncontested. Kelly Heller is looking to retain her seat, while Logan Jangula and Pat Irgens are looking to replace President Jeff Larson and Rheanda Jangula.

