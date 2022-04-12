Spring snowstorm shuts down Dickinson roads

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota communities have issued no travel advisories due to the storm.

The City of Dickinson issued theirs early in the day as the blowing snow reduced visibility to near zero making driving difficult on the roads.

High winds and heavy snow made their way into Dickinson early Tuesday.

It shut down schools, city and county offices, as well as many businesses.

“Conditions really deteriorated rapidly already this morning the visibility within even the city limits are already almost next to zero,” said Lt. Mike Hanel, Dickinson Police.

Lt. Mike Hanel says the department has received calls about stuck motorists and several crashes. The elements may even change the way officers and dispatchers report to work.

“Marathon, we want to give a shout out to them, they provided us a track side by side so we’re more than likely going to be utilizing that to assist in picking up staff and getting them in for their shifts here today,” said Hanel.

Hanel adds that public works may park a snowplow at the public safety center in case they would need it to respond to an emergency.

But the message authorities are dispatching is loud and clear: “If it’s not safe for first responders to be on the roads, it is certainly not safe for you.”

They are also asking residents to move vehicles off snow emergency routes so roadways can be cleaned up.

Hanel says these are typically used for first responders as well so it’s important for them to be open.

