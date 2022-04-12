Advertisement

South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of Representatives following the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House of Representatives has impeached Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The vote took place just after noon Tuesday, following more than an hour of debate over whether Ravnsborg’s actions related to a fatal car crash in 2020 warranted the action.

The final vote was 36 to 31.

Ravnsborg becomes the first officeholder to be impeached in the history of the state of South Dakota.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever, who was walking along Highway 14 near Highmore, on September 12, 2020.

Just hours before the proceedings Tuesday, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the House of Representatives, asking for them to vote against impeachment.

Ravnsborg also sent out a second document addressing various evidence, allegations and misinformation regarding the incident, citing how he was treated differently in the process because he is the Attorney General and downplayed any “conspiracy theories or speculation” surrounding the incident.

Many lawmakers who spoke during the impeachment proceedings referred to the letter and document.

The case now moves to the State Senate for trial.

