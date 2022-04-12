South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House of Representatives has impeached Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The vote took place just after noon Tuesday, following more than an hour of debate over whether Ravnsborg’s actions related to a fatal car crash in 2020 warranted the action.

The final vote was 36 to 31.

Ravnsborg becomes the first officeholder to be impeached in the history of the state of South Dakota.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever, who was walking along Highway 14 near Highmore, on September 12, 2020.

Just hours before the proceedings Tuesday, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the House of Representatives, asking for them to vote against impeachment.

Ravnsborg also sent out a second document addressing various evidence, allegations and misinformation regarding the incident, citing how he was treated differently in the process because he is the Attorney General and downplayed any “conspiracy theories or speculation” surrounding the incident.

Many lawmakers who spoke during the impeachment proceedings referred to the letter and document.

The case now moves to the State Senate for trial.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.