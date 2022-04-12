Advertisement

Rush on North Dakota hardware stores

Winter supplies at hardware store
Winter supplies at hardware store(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hardware stores had to make some adjustments on short notice to help people get ready for the storm.

Mowers were pushed aside to make room for snowblowers and shovels in April at Ace Hardware in Minot.

”We haven’t had a really good spring blizzard in a number of years so it’s going to be a lot of snow and it’s going to be wet and heavy, and it’s not going to be easy to move,” said Jen Slind, owner.

Roof rakes were tucked in next to cultivators. Customers were in and out buying snowmelt, and hand warmers to be ready for the storm.

”Maybe their snowblower wasn’t running right. They’re looking for parts or for shear pins, but we’ve been busy so people are definitely getting prepared,” said Slind.

Coats, hats, and winter gear have been selling again at the hardware stores we talked to, and they said they’re digging into the stock that they normally save for fall.

One surprising purchase made by people we talked to was grass seed and planting soil. They said they hope the snow will water the grass seed.

