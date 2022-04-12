Ranchers prepare for storm, welcome moisture

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the moisture North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers have been waiting for. While it won’t eliminate drought conditions completely, it will certainly help.

Even those in the middle of calving aren’t complaining about the moisture.

It’s calving season at the Scofield ranch. This baby was born on Saturday, the first of about 140 on the way. Calving wasn’t supposed to start here for another week.

“April 18 is the official start date but it’s mother nature, so plus or minus,” said Watford City rancher, Chad Scofield.

Now, Mother Nature has delivered another surprise. Scofield and his father-in-law have spent the past several days preparing for this April blizzard.

“We’ve got the cows moved into a protected pasture so they have as much coverage as we can get them. And then we’ve been kind of double-time feeding them giving them a better bedding area, along with excess food to kind of build up for it,” he explained.

It is welcome moisture.

“We’ve been praying for snow and rain for two years now. So, we don’t get to dictate when that comes, I guess,” said Scofield.

“We need moisture dramatically,” said Pete Best, who also ranches near Watford City.

Best is at the halfway mark of his calving season.

“We’ll have about 250 calves,” he said.

It’s been a pretty easy calving season, until now.

“This will not be easy. I mean, this will be getting up and checking probably every couple hours or they’re not going to make it if we’re not right there,” Best said.

Best says it’s not the snow he’s worried about, but rather the wind.

“The wind is always the real danger and, in a blizzard, the snow itself can be a challenge but the wind is the real big risk,” he said.

Despite that risk, he’s doing his best to stay positive.

“It seems like in these droughts it takes a big storm to finally break them and get back to a more normal weather pattern. And I’m optimistic that this is the start of something new for us,” Best said.

Best says two feet of snow will put them in a much better spot than they were last spring. Scofield adds that anything that will fill the stock dams and get the grass growing is a blessing.

