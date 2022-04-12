Ranchers prepare for the major snowstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all been looking to the forecast for signs of moisture in any form, and we’re certainly going to get a lot over the next two or three days. Ranchers with new baby calves have a different perspective.

In western and central North Dakota the moisture we will see over the next few days is needed. But, in the short term, it will cause problems for ranchers.

“A lot of preparation’s taking place right now. As people look to the forecast and being prepared for the newborn livestock that are likely being born on many operations and even the adult livestock that they are in the best position ready to take on whatever Mother Nature has to bring,” said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Ellingson adds that the advanced warning sets this storm apart from the blizzard of 1997. Cattlemen and women are able to make plans to take care of their livestock and bring them closer to home. Ranchers are looking forward to the moisture to help spark grass growth in the pastures, but they will have a few long days ahead of them.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.