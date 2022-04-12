Ranchers battle elements to keep calves safe during blizzard
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STEELE, N.D. (KFYR) - Steele ranchers Roger and Jan Koester are in the middle of calving.
This photo was taken Tuesday at their ranch just south of Steele.
Mama needed a little help getting her new baby to the barn, so their daughter-in-law put the calf on a sled and used a tractor to pull the calf into the barn.
Mom and baby are doing fine.
Monday night, they had a set of twins. They are safe and warm in the barn.
The Koesters have had nearly two dozen calves already, but they’re just getting started. They’re expecting a lot more over the next few days.
