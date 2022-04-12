Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is not only impacting the roads across North Dakota but has the potential to influence power as well.

Montana-Dakota Utilities reports one power outage in the state as of 2 p.m. The affected area is Selfridge. Officials have not yet released an estimate for service restoration.

An MDU spokesperson said to make sure your gas meter and furnace vent are clear of snow and ice. They also ask those clearing snow to be aware of natural gas meters and risers, electric transformers, and other ground level electrical equipment that may become buried.

For the latest outage information, visit the Montana-Dakota Utilities website.

