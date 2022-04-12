Neighbors offer a helping hand in the snow

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As the flakes are falling, some in North Dakota are still trying to help out their neighbors.

Amy Behm near Minot is reaching out to let people know she has extra space in her barn if they need to get more livestock inside. She said she lived through a storm before that killed cows and calves, and didn’t want to see people lose them this year.

“I just hate to see anybody lose any of their livestock. Farmers and ranchers work so hard all year round to keep everything going and moving in the right direction, and it would be tragic to me for them to lose babies,” said Behm.

You can reach out to Amy on Facebook at Amynda Pietsch-Behm to contact her about barn space.

