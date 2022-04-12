Advertisement

Neighbors offer a helping hand in the snow

Amy Behm is reaching out to let people know she has extra space in her barn if they need to get...
Amy Behm is reaching out to let people know she has extra space in her barn if they need to get more livestock inside.(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As the flakes are falling, some in North Dakota are still trying to help out their neighbors.

Amy Behm near Minot is reaching out to let people know she has extra space in her barn if they need to get more livestock inside. She said she lived through a storm before that killed cows and calves, and didn’t want to see people lose them this year.

“I just hate to see anybody lose any of their livestock. Farmers and ranchers work so hard all year round to keep everything going and moving in the right direction, and it would be tragic to me for them to lose babies,” said Behm.

You can reach out to Amy on Facebook at Amynda Pietsch-Behm to contact her about barn space.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton

Latest News

NDDOT's road condition control center
A look inside NDDOT’s road condition control center
'Code White' in effect for Trinity Health
‘Code White’ in effect at Trinity Health
This photo was taken Tuesday at the Koester's ranch just south of Steele. Mama needed a little...
Ranchers battle elements to keep calves safe during blizzard
Winter storm impact on power outages
Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather