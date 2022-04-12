Advertisement

Minot Fire: watch for drifting snow alongside your home

Minot Fire Department: Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
Minot Fire Department: Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Fire Department is warning homeowners to pay attention to snow drifting around their houses to avoid possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Snow can pile up, blocking your home’s exhaust vents or furnace vents, causing a backup of carbon monoxide and trapping it inside of your home.

Minot Fire said it’s good to know where your vents are and to keep an eye on them throughout the day to make sure they are not blocked.

Also, make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector.

“Keep track of where the vents are in your home as far as your furnace. Some go out the side wall, some go out the roof and then just making sure that area stays clear if you do have a furnace that vents to the outside on the side of your house,” said Capt. Travis Degele, Minot Fire Department.

Degele added that, as always, it is best to avoid traveling or being out during blizzard like conditions, and if you absolutely have to, to dress warm and make sure you have the proper footwear.

