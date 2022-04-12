Minot-area farmers talk about crop impacts amid spring blizzard

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – With all this snow comes issues, from the roads, to schools, to crops across the state. Now while some may think that more snow means more moisture, it doesn’t always end up that way.

Coming out of a drought year, agricultural producers need moisture, but coming in the form of a blizzard isn’t always helpful.

“It could have huge impacts, especially if the snow drifts a lot, then there will be some areas of the field that don’t get the benefit of moisture,” said Bob Finken, a soybean farmer near Douglas.

Farmers will have to wait for this newest batch of snow to melt before starting to plant.

“This will set us back. If we get 30 inches, it will be two and half to three and half weeks, that would be my best guess. It would be early to mid-May before we get out in the field again,” said Pat Murphy, a canola farmer near Carpio.

While this is yet another obstacle to overcome, North Dakota farmers said they are ready for it.

“If we get crops in by mid to the end of May, we are still going to have great potential for good yields. So, I think we’re okay, it doesn’t always go like you plan it, but it will be all right,” said Murphy.

Both Murphy and Finken said that cattle ranchers will benefit the most from the spring blizzard as the runoff from snowmelt will help fill ponds and water sources.

The latest moisture totals from this storm show one to two inches by the end of the week.

