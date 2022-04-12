Advertisement

A look inside NDDOT’s road condition control center

NDDOT's road condition control center
NDDOT's road condition control center(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have to get anywhere this week, you might be keeping a close eye on the road conditions these next few days. But how does the Department of Transportation determine road condition recommendations?

The North Dakota DOT makes determinations based on various factors of roadway conditions. This includes looking at images of the snow conditions, how icy or snow-covered the pavement is, and how much snow is drifting.

“Will it be safe for the public to travel with the high winds that we’re seeing? You know, all those types of things, just trying to get that information in the public’s hands, and allowing them to make the best decisions possible,” said Mike Kisse, assistant division director for the maintenance division, ND Department of Transportation.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit travel.dot.nd.gov. And for up-to-date coverage of the storm, stay tuned for more.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton

Latest News

'Code White' in effect for Trinity Health
‘Code White’ in effect at Trinity Health
This photo was taken Tuesday at the Koester's ranch just south of Steele. Mama needed a little...
Ranchers battle elements to keep calves safe during blizzard
Amy Behm is reaching out to let people know she has extra space in her barn if they need to get...
Neighbors offer a helping hand in the snow
Winter storm impact on power outages
Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather