A look inside NDDOT’s road condition control center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have to get anywhere this week, you might be keeping a close eye on the road conditions these next few days. But how does the Department of Transportation determine road condition recommendations?

The North Dakota DOT makes determinations based on various factors of roadway conditions. This includes looking at images of the snow conditions, how icy or snow-covered the pavement is, and how much snow is drifting.

“Will it be safe for the public to travel with the high winds that we’re seeing? You know, all those types of things, just trying to get that information in the public’s hands, and allowing them to make the best decisions possible,” said Mike Kisse, assistant division director for the maintenance division, ND Department of Transportation.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

