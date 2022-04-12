Advertisement

Honor Flight veterans receive hero’s welcome upon return to North Dakota

After the time spent visiting memorials that honor their service, the veterans wrapped up their trip by receiving letters from their families and school children, thanking them for their service.(none)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 100 North Dakota veterans and dozens of volunteers returned to Bismarck Monday evening after a trip to Washington D.C. with the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

After the time spent visiting memorials that honor their service, the veterans wrapped up their trip by receiving letters from their families and school children, thanking them for their service.

The highlight of their trip?

“Probably the camaraderie of the guys that are here. It is truly a band of brothers,” said James Vollmer, United States Army, Bismarck.

As the group returned, they were greeted by hundreds of people, a band and honor guard.

For many, the once-in-a-lifetime trip brought out memories. Your News Leader will continue to bring you the stories of our North Dakota Veterans in the coming weeks.

