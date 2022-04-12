Advertisement

Flight cancelations at North Dakota airports

Winter storm causes flight delays, cancelations
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard is causing flight cancellations out of and into the Bismarck Airport beginning Tuesday.

Canceled departures include: Delta flights 4099 to Minneapolis and 4111 to Minneapolis, American flight 3155 to Dallas and United flight 4642 to Denver.

Canceled arrivals include: American flight 3155 from Dallas, Delta flight 4111 from Minneapolis and United flights 4664 and 4665 both from Denver.

Every flight into Williston Airport Tuesday is canceled. Every afternoon flight out of Williston is canceled.

Both flights Tuesday to and from Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport are canceled.

