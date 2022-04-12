‘Code White’ in effect at Trinity Health

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health announced it is activating its ‘Code White’ procedures, effective Tuesday afternoon.

The code goes into effect during blizzards, and means all Trinity Health clinics, physicians’ offices and outpatient health centers will be closed on Wednesday, the community relations coordinator said.

Patients are asked to cancel or reschedule clinic appointments on Wednesday. Elective surgeries scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday are also rescheduled, excluding procedures for patients in the hospital before Wednesday.

The Trinity Emergency/Trauma Center remains open.

Updates are available at TrinityHealth.org.

